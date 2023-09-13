Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. 2,102 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.35 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Western Forest Products Increases Dividend

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0093 per share. This is an increase from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 5.16%. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

See Also

