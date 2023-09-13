Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 19.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.13 and last traded at $24.13. 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

