WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Shares Down 7.6%

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.10. 5,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 30,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.