XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 108.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust alerts:

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XFLT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. 58,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.