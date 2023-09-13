Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Critical Comparison

Xior Student Housing (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) and Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Spirit Realty Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xior Student Housing and Spirit Realty Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xior Student Housing 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spirit Realty Capital 1 4 3 0 2.25

Profitability

Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus target price of $42.88, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Spirit Realty Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Realty Capital is more favorable than Xior Student Housing.

This table compares Xior Student Housing and Spirit Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xior Student Housing N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital 39.59% 6.69% 3.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xior Student Housing and Spirit Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xior Student Housing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Realty Capital $739.94 million 6.97 $285.52 million $2.04 17.90

Spirit Realty Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Xior Student Housing.

Summary

Spirit Realty Capital beats Xior Student Housing on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xior Student Housing

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specializing in the student housing segment in 8 countries: Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios. Since 2007, as owner-operator, Xior Student Housing has built high-quality, reliable student accommodation for students looking for the ideal place to study, live and relax. A place with that little bit extra, where every student immediately feels at home. Xior Student Housing has been accredited as a public RREC under Belgian law since 24 November 2015. Xior Student Housing's shares have been listed on Euronext Brussels (XIOR) since 11 December 2015. On 30 June 2023, Xior Student Housing held a property portfolio of approximately EUR 3.13 billion.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries. As of June 30, 2023, our properties were approximately 99.8% occupied.

