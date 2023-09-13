ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0488 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 5% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $453,277.14 and $24.25 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00047197 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

