Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells $125,250.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. 586,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.78. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.82). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,959,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,803 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,890,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,665,000 after buying an additional 1,039,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

