10,610 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.01. 1,882,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

