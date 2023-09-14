1,752 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,741,661. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $181.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,180. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.97.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

