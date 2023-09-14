24,270 Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Bought by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.87. 65,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

