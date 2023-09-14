4,785 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Acquired by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 294,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

