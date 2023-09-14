5,575 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $10.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $707.39. 216,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $705.68 and a 200-day moving average of $680.92.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

