AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.77. AAC Technologies shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 23,566 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut AAC Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAC Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

AAC Technologies Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Further Reading

