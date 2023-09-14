Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.12. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 33,358 shares traded.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
