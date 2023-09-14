Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.42

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.12. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 33,358 shares traded.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 72,448 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 633,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,463 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 108,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1,822.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 400,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 379,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.