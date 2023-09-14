ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 3.9%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.91. Approximately 425,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 759,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

ACMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ACM Research from $14.20 to $16.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.40 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $920.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.38. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $444,557.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 32,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $444,557.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,996.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,897,057 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

