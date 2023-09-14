ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO Sells $1,013,388.42 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 64,383 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $1,013,388.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,359,937.95.

On Thursday, June 22nd, George Chamoun sold 105,970 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,880,967.50.

On Tuesday, June 20th, George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49.

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 738,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,107. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

