AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Up 5.8%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.54. 79,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 445,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $503.79 million, a PE ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

