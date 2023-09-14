América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 127.0% from the August 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 1,547,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,136. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

