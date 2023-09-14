Analysts’ New Coverage for September 14th (AG, ARKR, BJ, BOUYF, CFRUY, CTGO, DFLI, DGLY, DRRX, FLNT)

Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 14th:

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO). They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). Evercore ISI issued an inline rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSA began coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY). CLSA issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY). CLSA issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI). They issued an outperform rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK). Argus issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

