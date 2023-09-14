Analyzing Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF) and Its Rivals

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Restaurants” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Competitors 3.37% -23.31% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A 67.99 Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Competitors $1.69 billion $74.81 million 895.48

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises pays out 66.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 164.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Domino’s Pizza Enterprises and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Competitors 487 2153 3048 103 2.48

As a group, “Restaurants” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.0% of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of shares of all “Restaurants” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises competitors beat Domino’s Pizza Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.