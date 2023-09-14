Analyzing Macquarie Group (MQBKY) & Its Competitors

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) is one of 140 public companies in the “Capital Markets” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Macquarie Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Macquarie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Capital Markets” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macquarie Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Group N/A N/A 26.78 Macquarie Group Competitors $18.68 billion $689.91 million 299.90

Analyst Recommendations

Macquarie Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Macquarie Group. Macquarie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Macquarie Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Macquarie Group Competitors 285 1566 2283 46 2.50

As a group, “Capital Markets” companies have a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Macquarie Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Macquarie Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Macquarie Group pays an annual dividend of $5.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Macquarie Group pays out 142.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Capital Markets” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.4% and pay out 192.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Macquarie Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A Macquarie Group Competitors -20.15% -2.21% -0.06%

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital. The MAM segment provides investment solutions to clients across various capabilities in private markets and public investments, including infrastructure, green investments, agriculture and natural assets, real estate, private credit, asset finance, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. The BFS segment offers personal banking products comprising home loans, car loans, transaction and savings accounts, and credit cards; and wrap platform and cash management, financial advisory, and private banking services, as well as investment and superannuation products. It also provides deposit, lending, and payment solutions and services to business clients. The CGM segment provides risk management, lending and financing, capital solutions, market access, and physical execution and logistics to corporate and institutional clients; and specialist finance and asset management solutions. The Macquarie Capital segment provides advisory and capital raising services. It is also involved in development and investment in infrastructure and energy projects and companies; and brokerage business, including equity research, sales, execution capabilities, and corporate access. Macquarie Group Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

