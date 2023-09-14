Apella Capital LLC Invests $16.08 Million in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,084,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $138,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.12. 155,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,151. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.87.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

