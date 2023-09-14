Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,121 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $50,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $235,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,702,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.99. The stock had a trading volume of 90,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.27 and a 200 day moving average of $490.81.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

