Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $36,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $3,755,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $443.77. The stock had a trading volume of 334,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,999. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $455.78 and its 200 day moving average is $459.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 22.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.