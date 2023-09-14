Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO traded up $32.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,563.51. 44,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,502.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,509.40.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

