Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 217,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,128,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of AMETEK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AME. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,876 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.40. 409,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,480. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

