ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $81.29

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $252,425.92 and $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Get ARMOR alerts:

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

