Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.42. The company had a trading volume of 144,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,791. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.17.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

