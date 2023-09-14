Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of FCX stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.95. 3,846,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983,504. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

