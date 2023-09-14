Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,983,000. Solitude Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.25. 206,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,508. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.27 and a 200 day moving average of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

