Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,565 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

