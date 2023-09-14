Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Southern by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 258,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,166,000 after buying an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Southern by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Trading Up 1.9 %

Southern stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $79.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

