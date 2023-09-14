Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 517 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HON. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

HON traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.59. 1,582,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

