Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYM. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Symbotic by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Symbotic by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 158,856 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 4th. William Blair downgraded Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Symbotic Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SYM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.44. 477,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 1.67. Symbotic Inc. has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $64.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $311.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,375 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $222,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,148,357 shares of company stock valued at $514,086,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

