Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,059,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,264,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.45 on Thursday, hitting $413.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,877,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,326. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.93 and its 200 day moving average is $391.22. The firm has a market cap of $331.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.