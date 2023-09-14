Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after buying an additional 512,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,453,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,988,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $162.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

