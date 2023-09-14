Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

ATLC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, August 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlanticus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.07. 4,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,597. The company has a market cap of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.71. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $290.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.16 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $160,202. Corporate insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlanticus by 499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

