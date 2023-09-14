BAB, Inc. (BABB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th.

BAB Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.77. 5,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76. BAB has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.08.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

BAB Company Profile

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

