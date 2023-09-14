Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.49. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on ITCL
Banco Itaú Chile Stock Up 6.7 %
Banco Itaú Chile Company Profile
Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Itaú Chile
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Itaú Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Itaú Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.