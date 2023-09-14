Beldex Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.33 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market capitalization of $184.55 million and $6.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,632.21 or 0.06130248 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00035477 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016166 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011082 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000352 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,483,299 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,063,299 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

