Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)'s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.27. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 33,308 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company's stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

