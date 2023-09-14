BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,550

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,320 ($29.03) to GBX 2,550 ($31.91) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.28) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.03) to GBX 2,200 ($27.53) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,150 ($26.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,715 ($33.98) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.41) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,309.29 ($28.90).
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
