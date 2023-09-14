Bitcoin Latinum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43.63 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00006759 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a market cap of $76.81 million and $43.63 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Latinum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Latinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Latinum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.