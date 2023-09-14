Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Insider Baron Bridgford Buys 1,500 Shares

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) insider Baron Bridgford acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $17,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $34,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bridgford Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRID traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 5,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073. Bridgford Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of -0.52.

Institutional Trading of Bridgford Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRID. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bridgford Foods by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

