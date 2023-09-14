BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTBD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.57. BT Brands has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BT Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

