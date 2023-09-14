Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.88

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and traded as low as $34.83. Bunzl shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 604,909 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BZLFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,550 ($31.91) to GBX 2,600 ($32.54) in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,687.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Trading Down 0.1 %

About Bunzl

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.