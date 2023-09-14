byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Stock Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,713. byNordic Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 742,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on technology growth companies in the northern part of Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.