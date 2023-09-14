Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Short Interest Down 48.1% in August

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CALT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.75. 1,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $469.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 44.80% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. Research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

