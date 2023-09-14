Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.41. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 25,300 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCORF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canaccord Genuity Group
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.