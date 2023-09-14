Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.25

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.41. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 25,300 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCORF shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Raymond James upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance

About Canaccord Genuity Group

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.