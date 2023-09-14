Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Oracle by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 50.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after buying an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $114.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,651,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,028,466. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $310.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.22.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,170,577 shares of company stock valued at $510,048,838. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

